We can arrest without a warrant – OSP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stressed that it is keen on going after anybody suspected to be involved in corruption and corruption-related offences.

In a public announcement on Thursday, June 15, the OSP said it has police powers and can arrest any suspect without a warrant.

“The general public is advised, that in exercise of its police powers, the Office of the Special Prosecutor can arrest without a warrant, any person it reasonably suspects of having committed corruption or corruption-related offences,” a post on the Twitter page of the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.

The Special Prosecutor has been in the news in the last few weeks following the arrest of the chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Early this week, the OSP declared Charles Bissue a wanted man in relation to an investigation into the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

