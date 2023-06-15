You promised production, not taxation; why do we still pay Covid levy — Gyantuah quizzes gov’t

15.06.2023 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Gyantuah says she does not see the reason why Ghanaians must continue to pay the Covid-19 levy when the pandemic is over.

She noted that since the Covid-19 epidemic is over, there is no reason for government to continue to burden Ghanaians with the levy.

Mrs Gyantuah added that the $3 billion from the IMF will yield no result if government continues to impose more taxes on Ghanaians.

“This is the same government that said they are going to use production to run this nation not taxation. What has happened? covid levy when Covid has been declared null and void, persona non grata, and we are paying a levy for Covid for what? Remember two or three months ago a loan of sixteen million dollars for Covid and now you are blaming Covid.

“The incident that has made you richer by three billion dollars, do you get me, you see the IMF is not going to help us, look at the conditions that they have given to us. Key amongst it is increases in utility tariffs, no tax exemptions, a second DDEP, this is critical to our wellbeing. These are the three key ones. You see they say that no VAT exemptions so the government has come out with a policy that as you clear your goods if you are a recalcitrant taxpayer, as you clear your goods, you have to pay VAT,” Nana Yaa Gyantuah said in an interview on TV3 during Thursday’s New Day Morning Show.

She continued, “Roland, this is the first time am seeing a government charging an entrepreneur consumption tax on point at the point of raw materials. So if I haven’t sold the item, how will I know that someone will come and buy, even when you buy, so the point is that why should I pay VAT when I have not sold the item.”