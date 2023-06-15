ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide

Social News Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Yelibato, a community near Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, are in a state of shock following the discovery of the lifeless body of the former assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area, Mr Christian Kwame Amuzu.

The body of the 60-year-old was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Madam Baby Amuzu, wife of the late Assemblyman, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased did not complain of any issues prior to the incident.

She said it was the deceased’s routine to drive their children to school each morning, but on the fateful day, the deceased declined the usual routine and instead asked her to take the children to school, giving no reasons.

She said she took the children to school only to return to find the deceased hanging on a rope in their living room.

Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, the current Assemblyman for the area, said he met with the deceased just a day before the incident and they both had some discussions on the forward march of the electoral area and wondered what could have triggered him to take his own life.

“I met with him just yesterday – as you know, the local Assembly elections are just around the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for the election and some other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area.”

“He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – I just can’t believe he could do this to himself,” Mr Agbagba lamented.

The unfortunate incident has left many residents in the area wondering if the recent impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and general overseer of the Perez Chapel International, could have anything to do with the bizarre passing of the former Assemblyman.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor, while the Agbozume Police command had begun investigations into the incident.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide

2 hours ago

Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence

2 hours ago

NDC MPs demand details of govts one student one tablet initiative NDC MPs demand details of govt’s one student one tablet initiative

2 hours ago

Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura

2 hours ago

KT Hammond Some 1D1F factories struggling because of Covid, Russia-Ukraine war – KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – Minority tells Akufo-Addo Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach

3 hours ago

Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMAs decision to ban them from operating in Central Business District Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMA’s decision to ban them from operatin...

3 hours ago

Man commits suicide at Laribanga Man commits suicide at Laribanga

4 hours ago

Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan reveals Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan rev...

Latest: News
body-container-line