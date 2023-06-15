ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nkawie Chief leads efforts to revamp Toase-Nkawie Hospital

Health Nkawie Chief leads efforts to revamp Toase-Nkawie Hospital
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nana Kwame Akoto, the Chief of Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, has announced plans to mobilise resources to revamp the Nkawie-Toase Hospital.

He said series of fundraising activities would be launched soon to rake in the needed revenue to give the hospital a massive facelift to improve service delivery.

The Chief, who was speaking at a stakeholder's meeting, organised by the hospital at Nkawie, said the traditional council would organise a fundraising activity purposely to support the facility.

Beyond that, a website would soon be created to enable indigenes of Nkawie Panin, Nkawie Kuma and Toase residing outside the country to contribute their quota towards developing the hospital, Nana Akoto stated.

He was optimistic that the two initiatives could potentially generate adequate funds to address the pressing needs of the hospital for the benefit of the people.

He said as key stakeholders, it was important to contribute towards the smooth running of the facility even before the Government stepped in.

He made a passionate appeal to indigenes of the three towns both home and abroad to support the initiative.

Dr. Kwame Detoh, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, who led the discussion, mentioned the recurring absconding of recuperating patients as one of the major challenges facing the hospital.

Other challenges, according to him, were encroachment on hospital lands by private developers, high cost of consumables, the lack of accommodation for staff, and frequent breakdown of equipment.

He said providing quality service to the people was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders and urged all the participants in the meeting to support the hospital to deliver its mandate effectively.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide

2 hours ago

Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence

2 hours ago

NDC MPs demand details of govts one student one tablet initiative NDC MPs demand details of govt’s one student one tablet initiative

2 hours ago

Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura

2 hours ago

KT Hammond Some 1D1F factories struggling because of Covid, Russia-Ukraine war – KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – Minority tells Akufo-Addo Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach

3 hours ago

Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMAs decision to ban them from operating in Central Business District Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMA’s decision to ban them from operatin...

3 hours ago

Man commits suicide at Laribanga Man commits suicide at Laribanga

4 hours ago

Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan reveals Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan rev...

Latest: Health
body-container-line