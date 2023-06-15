ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akatsi South: Teacher gets 7years in jail for Sodomy, defilement

Crime & Punishment Akatsi South: Teacher gets 7years in jail for Sodomy, defilement
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mensah Believe, a 27-year-old Junior High school teacher at Lume Ahugakope MA Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has been jailed seven years by a Sogakope Circuit Court for defiling a 13-year-old student.

The convict, who teaches Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and English, during his appearance in Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to the crime of defiling a child under 16 years and sodomy.

Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Ajongbah, Prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Joseph Mark Ali, that the convict, a trained teacher and a native of Dzodze, was engaged in the act with a 13-year-old male student of the same school.

He said the unacceptable activities of the young teacher in the community led to some individuals, who reported the issue to the Assembly member for action.

Mr Ali, the Sogakope Circuit Court Judge, after hearing the plea of the accused, convicted and sentenced him in hard labour on his plea of guilty.

The convict, the Ghana News Agency learnt, initially denied the allegations after he was reported to the Akatsi South Education Directorate for questioning.

The case was subsequently reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Akatsi Police, where he confessed to having engaged in the act.

Mr Prosper Agbeli, Chairman of the Akatsi South and North Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), on his part, has since condemned the act.

“He, however, appealed to authorities in the area to engage the Association in all teacher-related issues.”

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide Former Assemblyman of Nogokpo commits suicide

2 hours ago

Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence

2 hours ago

NDC MPs demand details of govts one student one tablet initiative NDC MPs demand details of govt’s one student one tablet initiative

2 hours ago

Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura Be guided by our cultural values in considering anti-gay bill - Yagbonwura

2 hours ago

KT Hammond Some 1D1F factories struggling because of Covid, Russia-Ukraine war – KT Hammond

2 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – Minority tells Akufo-Addo Mahama deserves credit for ending dumsor; not unwarranted, pedestrian attacks – ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach Deputy Agric Minister accuses his boss of stagnant leadership approach

3 hours ago

Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMAs decision to ban them from operating in Central Business District Kumasi tricycle riders to go court over KMA’s decision to ban them from operatin...

3 hours ago

Man commits suicide at Laribanga Man commits suicide at Laribanga

4 hours ago

Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan reveals Collation centres are prime targets for electoral manipulation – Afari-Gyan rev...

Latest: News
body-container-line