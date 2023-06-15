Accra High Court orders galamsey Aisha Huang to open defence

The High Court in Accra has directed Galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang to open her defence in the galamsey charges she is facing.

Aisha Huang has been on trial for months after she was arrested following her return to Ghana and subsequent engagement in illegal mining.

The evidence adduced by the state included previous illegal mining events that were the focus of an earlier prosecution which led to her deportation.

But lawyers for Aisha Hung after the state closed its case filed an application of no case on grounds that the prosecution has not proved any prima facie case worth answering to.

The court however after considering the application dismissed it without merit. The case has been adjourned to July 5.