ACCPA is set to host a one-day training for media professionals in Ghana on Ghana-China Relations

The Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory, in partnership with the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, prepares to host a specialized one-day training dubbed "Media Training on Africa/Ghana - China Relations" for media professionals in Ghana.

This one-day training is aimed at introducing select media professionals in Ghana (from TV, radio, newspapers, online blogs, etc.) to key insights regarding tracking, researching, reporting, and analyzing China’s relations with Ghana in particular and Africa in general.

This forms part of a series of Africa-China Media Capacity-Building program of the ACCPA. The first of such trainings was conducted in March 2023 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, featuring over 30 media professionals in the country.

The Ghana edition of this media training will equally feature a maximum of 40 journalists from across Ghana’s media spectrum who fit the portfolio titles such as Head of Business/News," "Executive/ news, Executive / Programs Producer, Managing/Senior Editor, Head of Current Affairs, News Anchor, and Senior Reporters," amongst others.

According to the Executive Director of the ACCPA, Paul Frimpong, he strongly believes the media plays a critical role in shaping bilateral relations between Ghana and China. This is why his outfit, ACCPA, is committed to offering such trainings across the continent to help these professionals pursue rewarding careers.

The journalists will be taken through topics such as trade, investment, and how to position Ghana for win-win cooperation with China.

The training is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the University of Ghana in Accra, Ghana.