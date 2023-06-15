Man commits suicide at Laribanga

A 37-year-old man has committed suicide at Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Sambo who is a Fulani herdsman is believed to have taken his own life on Tuesday evening.

Narrating the circumstances of his death, the Assemblyman for the Laribanga Electoral Area Hon Karim Hamidu disclosed that Sambo left home around 5pm on Tuesday after taking his cattle to graze in the morning but did not return home.

He said the deceased's fellow herdsmen informed the cattle owner yesterday in the morning about his missing.

The cattle owner sent a search party into the bush to look for him where the dead body was found hanging on a tree.

The Assemblyman stated that he was informed about the sad news and he also lodged a complaint at the police station in Damongo.

Hon. Karim disclosed that police preliminary investigations and an autopsy report indicated suicide as the cause of death.

Subsequently, the corpse was released to the family for burial this morning.

The deceased left behind a wife and two children.