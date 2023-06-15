ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man commits suicide at Laribanga

By Hafiz Iddrisu || Tamale
Social News Man commits suicide at Laribanga
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 37-year-old man has committed suicide at Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Sambo who is a Fulani herdsman is believed to have taken his own life on Tuesday evening.

Narrating the circumstances of his death, the Assemblyman for the Laribanga Electoral Area Hon Karim Hamidu disclosed that Sambo left home around 5pm on Tuesday after taking his cattle to graze in the morning but did not return home.

He said the deceased's fellow herdsmen informed the cattle owner yesterday in the morning about his missing.

The cattle owner sent a search party into the bush to look for him where the dead body was found hanging on a tree.

The Assemblyman stated that he was informed about the sad news and he also lodged a complaint at the police station in Damongo.

Hon. Karim disclosed that police preliminary investigations and an autopsy report indicated suicide as the cause of death.

Subsequently, the corpse was released to the family for burial this morning.

The deceased left behind a wife and two children.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nigeria's central bank has loosened control on the exchange rate for the naira against foreign currencies. By Michele Spatari AFP Nigeria unifies currency exchange rates, floats naira

2 hours ago

161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him on top of it – Minority tells Akufo-Addo 161 kV BSP Mahama's 'brainchild'; you can't 'steal' his project and 'insult' him...

3 hours ago

Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Assemblyman Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Ass...

4 hours ago

Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways

4 hours ago

Supreme Courts ruling on James Quaysons case worst so far – Kwaku Azar Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson’s case worst so far – Kwaku Azar

4 hours ago

Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial Late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo to be honoured with state-assisted burial

4 hours ago

Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap Motorists describe Nungua Barrier road as death trap

4 hours ago

Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit Odomase Police, GIS collaborate to kick out foreigners without resident permit 

4 hours ago

Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two weeks Bullgod case: Lawyers for Shatta Wale to file terms of settlement within two wee...

4 hours ago

Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam Immigration officer foils attempted kidnapping at Nsawam

Latest: News
body-container-line