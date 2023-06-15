Citizen Ato Dadzie calls for urgent intervention to stop galamsey menace

Citizen Ato Dadzie, the General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has expressed concern over the devastation of land, forests and water bodies in their communities caused by illegal mining also known as “galamsey.”

He claims illicit mining creates silt, which muddies the streams and further prevents water pumping equipment from working.

According to him, the activities damage the machinery and cost the state money.

Ankobra (Azule Siane), Tano (Azule Tano), Subili (Subile), as well as other water bodies that were previously sources of drinking water for individuals and animals have been polluted, according to Citizen Ato Dadzie.

He indicated that the ecology was in grave danger as a result of the mercury and cyanide poisoning of these water sources.

Citizen Ato Dadzie noted that the environment was in grave danger as a result of the mercury and cyanide poisoning of these water sources.

He, therefore, appealed to the President, chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), security agencies, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Municipal, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), to collaborate efforts to stop galamsey.

He stated that unlawful mining posed a risk to one’s health, adding that “health experts indicate that a rise in kidney failure, erosive bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and intestinal pneumonitis is caused by vaporized mercury."

Citizen Ato Dadzie told Isaac Boama Darko on Amanyosem on Accra-based Original TV that the contamination of groundwater, loss of vegetative cover, high levels of particulate matter and vapourised mercury adversely affected the quality of air, flora, and fauna in general.