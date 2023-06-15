Ablekuma West Municipal to demolish 600 structures on waterways

Municipal Security Council of Ablekuma West is urging all developers in the Municipality to secure a building permit before constructing buildings.

The council maintains that all developers must obtain proper authorization from the Municipal Assembly before erecting a structure.

Speaking to the media after meeting with some residents of Otodjo ahead of an exercise to demolish a building with a structural defect, the Chairman of MUSEC of Ablekuma West, George Cyril Bray, cautioned developers to obtain the required documentation before any structure is built.

“The Assembly is there to assist developers, not to stop them from building. However, things like building without a permit should not be happening. That is why the Assembly is there to guide you to do the right thing. For example, if the owner of the property had only built a single-story building, we might not have had to force him to do the right thing.

Mr. Bray also added that some buildings at Otodjor on waterways and without permits will soon be demolished.

“We have about 500 to 600 structures along the waterway, and I can assure you that some will definitely be demolished. We are going to engage the community to let them know about our findings and then let them understand our plan for when the demolitions will take place.”

He further advised residents to avoid the painful experience of having their structures demolished because they lack the necessary documentation in order to save money.

“If your building is to be demolished, then you lose a lot of money because you invested all that money. However, with the assistance of the Assembly, you will be taken care of and everything will go as expected for everyone.”