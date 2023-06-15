Ken suit: The 1992 Constitution was written for market women to understand — Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Clement Apaak, is worried about some elements in the governing party New Patriotic Party (NPP) failing to come to terms with the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.

According to him, the 1992 Constitution was written in such a fashion to help even market women to understand it.

Saying this, he wondered why the NPP, a party that prides itself as the party of the elite, seems to struggle to comprehend the Constitution.

"When the Consultative Assembly was constituted by the then Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) to draft the Constitution, elements in NPP today condemned the Rawlings administration for assembling market women, and hairdressers among others to draft the Constitution," he recounted.

The NDC MP made this comment while reacting to Mr Ken Kuranchie’s suit challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2024 polls.

He spoke on The Citizen Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He said the Constitution is clear on the eligibility of the former president.

He added Article 68 is clear and incontestable.

He noted that the Assembly chaired by his late uncle prepared a draft constitution based on proposals submitted to it by the PNDC, as well as previous Constitutions of 1957, 1969 and 1979, and the report of the Committee of Experts.

He noted that the final draft constitution was unanimously approved by the people in a referendum on 28 April 1992.

—Classfmonline.com