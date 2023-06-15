Nothing will stop me from seeking re-election; no 'baga wire' — Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has taken her decision about the next parliamentary election of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to her constituents on Wednesday, June 14, she said nothing will stop her from seeking re-election to retain the Dome-Kwabenya seat.

“I know He [God] has opened the way. He has paved a new way through you.

“So, all I am saying is that if God willing the leadership of the party opens nominations for parliamentary primaries, as you are behind me, I will contest again. No baga wire,” Sarah Adwoa Safo told her constituents as they gave her a loud applause.

The New Patriotic Party will hold its parliamentary primaries in February 2024.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is expected to face tough competition from the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr in the NPP primaries.

If she manages to win the party polls, she will come up against Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, the elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although Sarah Adwoa Safo remains a top contender in her constituency, there are some constituents ready to boot her out for abandoning her parliamentary duties for a year.