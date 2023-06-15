NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to file nomination forms on Friday

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is ready to intensify his moves to become the new leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President on May 30 picked a nomination form to contest in the flagbearer election of the ruling party.

After carefully filling out the forms in the last couple of weeks, the Vice President has announced that on Friday, June 16, he will file the nomination forms.

“Dear Friends, God willing tomorrow, Friday 16 June, I shall file my nomination forms and contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) Presidential Primary. It is possible,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in a post on Facebook.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of 11 aspirants who have picked nomination forms to contest the flagbearer elections.

He is one of the few people tagged as frontrunners for the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP.

The flagbearer election will be held on November 4.