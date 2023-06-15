ModernGhana logo
We will fix all roads ravaged by rains -- Ministry

We will fix all roads ravaged by rains -- Ministry
Ministry of Roads and Highways has said it intends to fix all roads destroyed by the rains.

In a statement, the ministry said not only is it expanding some road networks but also undertaking maintenance works to ensure the roads are motorable.

It noted, for instance, that there are ongoing works on the Teshie Tsui Bleoo and Fertiliser roads.

"The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) has been drawn to concerns being raised by the public and some sections of the media regarding potholes which have emerged on some roads in the country as a result of recent heavy rains".

"The ministry wishes to state that generally, significant volumes of work are being done to expand the nation’s road network and undertake routine and periodic maintenance on existing ones".

"The rainy season always causes some deterioration to some old roads which are then quickly attended to through the ministry’s emergency maintenance programme".

"The ministry wishes to assure the public that measures are being put in place to address critical sections of roads which have gone bad throughout the country upon the onset of rains", the statement added.

— classfmonline.com

