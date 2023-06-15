ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Polling Station Chairman donates GHS4,000 to Jumapo Presby School; Ghc500 to sick girl

Education Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi left presentig the money to support the ICT lab project
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi (left) presentig the money to support the ICT lab project

Jumapo Presby School in the New Juaben North municipality has received an amount of Ghc4,000.00 to help in the construction of an ICT lab for students.

Responding to the plight of the school in converting a classroom into an ICT lab, the Polling Station chairman for the NPP at the Presby Primary school, Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi supported with the above mentioned amount.

School authorities are in need of Ghc12,000.00 to help provide the ICT lab for students who finds it difficult to have access to computer literacy.

“The idea to have an ICT lab in the school is a welcoming initiative so I thought it wise to contribute my little support to assist in making it reality,” he stated.

He pledged to lead the crusade to help gather the needed amount for the project and therefore called on citizens and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school.

In a related development, Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi has also donated Ghc500.00 to support a young girl to help her in seeking medical treatment.

Beneficiaries were grateful to Mr. Smart Kwasi and prayed that he succeed in his endeavours to be able to come to their aid anytime the need arises.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalistsunhappy Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media – Veteran journalists unhappy

2 hours ago

Nothing will stop me from seeking re-election; no 'baga wire' — Adwoa Safo Nothing will stop me from seeking re-election; no 'baga wire' — Adwoa Safo

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to file nomination forms on Friday NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to file nomination forms on Friday

2 hours ago

We will fix all roads ravaged by rains -- Ministry We will fix all roads ravaged by rains -- Ministry

2 hours ago

Ukraine students can't blame scholarship secretariat for delay in fees payments – Diaspora Head Ukraine students can't blame scholarship secretariat for delay in fees payments ...

2 hours ago

Mahama can't be blamed for current energy sector debt – John Jinapor Mahama can't be blamed for current energy sector debt – John Jinapor

2 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo meet parties for mediation Bawku conflict: Otumfuo meet parties for mediation

3 hours ago

AFP - OLIVIER MORIN EU lawmakers lay groundwork for historic regulation of risky AI

3 hours ago

Nigeria's new president Bola Tinubu came to office two weeks ago promising economic reforms. By KOLA SULAIMON AFP Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe

3 hours ago

More than 180 one-time content moderators in Africa are suing Facebook's parent company for harm they suffered in the role. By JOEL SAGET AFP 'No job for humans': the harrowing work of content moderators in Kenya

Latest: News
body-container-line