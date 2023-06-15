E/R: Polling Station Chairman donates GHS4,000 to Jumapo Presby School; Ghc500 to sick girl

Jumapo Presby School in the New Juaben North municipality has received an amount of Ghc4,000.00 to help in the construction of an ICT lab for students.

Responding to the plight of the school in converting a classroom into an ICT lab, the Polling Station chairman for the NPP at the Presby Primary school, Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi supported with the above mentioned amount.

School authorities are in need of Ghc12,000.00 to help provide the ICT lab for students who finds it difficult to have access to computer literacy.

“The idea to have an ICT lab in the school is a welcoming initiative so I thought it wise to contribute my little support to assist in making it reality,” he stated.

He pledged to lead the crusade to help gather the needed amount for the project and therefore called on citizens and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school.

In a related development, Mr. Opoku Smart Kwasi has also donated Ghc500.00 to support a young girl to help her in seeking medical treatment.

Beneficiaries were grateful to Mr. Smart Kwasi and prayed that he succeed in his endeavours to be able to come to their aid anytime the need arises.