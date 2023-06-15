Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana hosts dinner in honour of selected Ghanaian media

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri has lauded the government of the Republic of Ghana for its relentless support for the government of Palestine in its fight against the illegal occupation of their lands.

His Excellency Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri also commended the Ghanaian media for its unflinching determination to ensure world peace and to promote the sovereignty of nation states.

He extolled the contributions of the Ghanaian Media to the struggle by the Palestinian people against the foreign domination of their lands. He was speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of the media on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Present at the dinner were Atmane Boudjemia, Deputy Algeria Ambassador to Ghana and Hasan Owda, Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana.

In a statement, the Deputy Algerian Ambassador said the government and people of Algeria would continue to celebrate Ghana for its role in the struggle for their independence in the 1950s.

He said Algeria owed Ghana a depth of gratitude which could never fully be repaid, and that Algeria will continue to remain a friend of Ghana.

On his part, the Country Director for Qatar Charity said his organization was embarking on a number of health, educational, social and economic empowerment programmes for vulnerable groups and communities in Ghana. He said schools will be rehabilitated and materials and facilities for teaching and learning would be provided.

Mr. Hasan Owda disclosed that, as part of the health program, a team of international surgeons were expected in Ghana to perform various types of surgeries including eye correction, cleft palates and hole in heart for children.

Furthermore, he said, vulnerable members of the Ghanaian community will receive training in skills. He disclosed that under the project costing three million dollars, a modern village will be established on a ten-acre plot of land comprising schools, clinics and orphanages.

On agriculture, the Qatar Charity country director said, agricultural services including animal rearing will be promoted to ensure food security while water would be extended to communities that needed them.

In a related development, the Palestinian Ministry of foreign affairs has described the killing of a martyr child, Mohammed Al-Tamimi (two years old), from the village of Nabi Saleh as a crime against humanity. In a statement issued on Friday, June 9, 2023 and copied to the Palestinian Embassy in Ghana, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the international community to investigate the killings of Palestinian children totalling twenty-eight since the beginning of this year.

The ministry, according to the statement, also called on the international criminal investigation Committee to assume full responsibility over the investigation in order to unearth the truth.