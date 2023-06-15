OfMA extends sensitisation on RTI to Oforikrom Ambulance Service

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly Right to Information Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Asare, as part of the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act (ACT 989), has extended a sensitisation exercise on the Act for Officers of the Oforikrom Ambulance Service.

The aim of the exercise was to introduce key areas of ACT 989 to the Officers.

Mr. Asare highlighted that the law provided a solid legal framework for access to information, a clear application procedure, clear timelines for responding to requests and also provided for proactive disclosure of information.

He explained that the process of requesting information entailed the picking up of a standard access to information request form from a public institution, filling out the form and submitting it to the information unit or registry of the public institution.

In a closing remark, Mr. Asare, the RTI Officer, indicated that with the implementation of the Right to Information Act, access to information is guaranteed.

He added that applicants who felt that they had been wrongly denied access to information have the right to first seek internal review and if still not satisfied with the decision can appeal at the RTI Commission which is an external body mandated to promote, protect and enforce the RTI.