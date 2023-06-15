ModernGhana logo
Assin North: ‘Don’t be discouraged your roads are being fixed closed to by-election’ — Allotey Jacobs to constituents

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has criticised some residents in the Assin North constituency who prevented a grader from levelling and reshaping their roads.

The incident occurred amidst claims that the road construction was being expedited solely because of the upcoming by-election in the Assin North constituency.

A video circulated on social media shows a group of individuals obstructing a contractor from carrying out the road works.

The residents said their action was only to convey a message to the NPP government and politicians that they would not allow themselves to be taken for granted.

In reaction, Allotey Jacobs strongly disagrees with the approach.

He believes that the residents should instead appreciate the fact that their roads are being repaired.

According to him, the protests are nothing sort of a political strategy orchestrated by opponents to tarnish the reputation of the government.

"People should not be discouraged by the fact that development projects are coinciding with the by-election. We should embrace these initiatives and find effective ways to secure the residents' votes. However, organising to prevent the improvement of roads shows a lack of concern for the welfare of the people," Allotey Jacobs expressed during a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

