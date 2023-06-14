While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement ‘Mahama’ is greedily looking for another term – Koku Anyidoho

14.06.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has taken to his social media once again to tease former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a post on Wednesday, June 14, the sidelined member of the largest opposition party praised ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor for what he described as living a dignified life after retirement.

Comparing Kufuor to Mahama as former presidents, Koku Anyidoho described Mahama as a greedy person busily chasing another term to serve as president.

“Nkrumah’s Ghana currently has only 2 living ex-Presidents. While Prez Kufuour is living a dignified retirement life & being honored internationally, “asimasi” is enjoying pension benefits, still greedily looking for another term, has been being sued,& will end up in court,” Koku Anyidoho said in his Tweet.

This is not the first time Samuel Koku Anyidoho has made a post to attack former President John Dramani Mahama.

Although he insists he has no hatred for the former President, he does not shy away from throwing jabs at the least opportunity.