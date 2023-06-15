We will witness unprecedented mortality rate if poor roads are not fixed —Kwesi Pratt Jnr warns

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has raised concern over the poor nature of roads in the country, especially in the rural areas.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana Show on Wednesday, June 14, he said the bad roads in the country are a disaster in waiting.

He warned that if the situation is not addressed, the country will soon record more deaths.

“Of the rural communities you know, you can just look at the pictures we are seeing now, so it’s so bad. It has many many repercussions, our vehicles are getting damaged, it means that we going to have to put out a lot of foreign mission to bring in spare parts, that’s a huge implication.

“There are going to be accidents so our mortality rate will increase significantly. We’ll have pressure on our health facilities and so on, it has so many risk implications. I mean it has to do with productivity and efficiency and all of that so I think we need to pay attention to the development of our roads, and we need to be able to tell the truth about the state of the national economy. We are not out of the woods yet,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated.

According to Kwasi Pratt, there is an urgent need for government to make massive investments in road infrastructure.