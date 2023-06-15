ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will witness unprecedented mortality rate if poor roads are not fixed —Kwesi Pratt Jnr warns

Social News We will witness unprecedented mortality rate if poor roads are not fixed —Kwesi Pratt Jnr warns
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has raised concern over the poor nature of roads in the country, especially in the rural areas.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana Show on Wednesday, June 14, he said the bad roads in the country are a disaster in waiting.

He warned that if the situation is not addressed, the country will soon record more deaths.

“Of the rural communities you know, you can just look at the pictures we are seeing now, so it’s so bad. It has many many repercussions, our vehicles are getting damaged, it means that we going to have to put out a lot of foreign mission to bring in spare parts, that’s a huge implication.

“There are going to be accidents so our mortality rate will increase significantly. We’ll have pressure on our health facilities and so on, it has so many risk implications. I mean it has to do with productivity and efficiency and all of that so I think we need to pay attention to the development of our roads, and we need to be able to tell the truth about the state of the national economy. We are not out of the woods yet,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated.

According to Kwasi Pratt, there is an urgent need for government to make massive investments in road infrastructure.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ghana is still an anti-LGBTQ country; I will not do anything that will make Ghana extinct — Bagbin Ghana is still an anti-LGBTQ country; I will not do anything that will make Ghan...

5 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr NPP Primaries: ‘Cast a good vote, elect an honest leader who’ll be truthful to u...

6 hours ago

Stop endorsing aspirants —Kwesi Pratt tell Civil Servants ‘Stop endorsing aspirants’ — Kwesi Pratt tell Civil Servants

6 hours ago

NPP Presidential race: Nobody can point accusing fingers at Alan; he is the man Ghanaians can trust— Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP NPP Presidential race: ‘Nobody can point accusing fingers at Alan; he is the man...

6 hours ago

While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for another term – Koku Anyidoho While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for ano...

6 hours ago

Our ancestors wont forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insists Our ancestors won’t forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insi...

6 hours ago

When an elderly man goof in public, you dont vent at him like a small boy —Malik Basintale tells Akufo-Addo ‘When an elderly man goof in public, you don’t vent at him like a ‘small boy’ — ...

6 hours ago

School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak

6 hours ago

Ghana has become so hard you cant get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—Clement Apaak laments Ghana has become so hard you can’t get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—C...

6 hours ago

Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah B...

Latest: News
body-container-line