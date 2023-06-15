Let’s stop others from siphoning our resources; rethink our development paradigm — Kwasi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr wants an end to the exploitation of Ghana’s resources.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on Wednesday, June 14, the renowned broadcaster bemoaned the exploitation of the many resources in the country, raising concern about its benefit to citizens of the country.

“We allow others siphon our resources, we didn’t benefit from the exploitation of our resources to the extent that we could, you know, Randy, therefore, our economy is largely dependent on external borrowing, and we borrow recklessly to the stance that we can no longer pay and so on,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.

According to the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Ghana needs to rethink its development paradigm completely to ensure the country fully benefits from its resources.

“I think the fundamental question is, how do we plan our resources so that we can at least finance our own developmental efforts that’s a critical question…The harnessing of resources generates what we need to develop the National economy, I mean Randy, you are absolutely right, I mean the bulk of national revenue today, is been expended on debt service, on debt payment, public service, public sector, no country can develop in this situation.

“So we need to rethink our development paradigm completely, we need to rethink our own development paradigm to the stance that we are able to exploit our own resources for development,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated.