ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let’s stop others from siphoning our resources; rethink our development paradigm — Kwasi Pratt Jnr

Social News Kwasi Pratt Jnr
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kwasi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr wants an end to the exploitation of Ghana’s resources.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on Wednesday, June 14, the renowned broadcaster bemoaned the exploitation of the many resources in the country, raising concern about its benefit to citizens of the country.

“We allow others siphon our resources, we didn’t benefit from the exploitation of our resources to the extent that we could, you know, Randy, therefore, our economy is largely dependent on external borrowing, and we borrow recklessly to the stance that we can no longer pay and so on,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.

According to the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Ghana needs to rethink its development paradigm completely to ensure the country fully benefits from its resources.

“I think the fundamental question is, how do we plan our resources so that we can at least finance our own developmental efforts that’s a critical question…The harnessing of resources generates what we need to develop the National economy, I mean Randy, you are absolutely right, I mean the bulk of national revenue today, is been expended on debt service, on debt payment, public service, public sector, no country can develop in this situation.

“So we need to rethink our development paradigm completely, we need to rethink our own development paradigm to the stance that we are able to exploit our own resources for development,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ghana is still an anti-LGBTQ country; I will not do anything that will make Ghana extinct — Bagbin Ghana is still an anti-LGBTQ country; I will not do anything that will make Ghan...

5 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr NPP Primaries: ‘Cast a good vote, elect an honest leader who’ll be truthful to u...

6 hours ago

Stop endorsing aspirants —Kwesi Pratt tell Civil Servants ‘Stop endorsing aspirants’ — Kwesi Pratt tell Civil Servants

6 hours ago

NPP Presidential race: Nobody can point accusing fingers at Alan; he is the man Ghanaians can trust— Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP NPP Presidential race: ‘Nobody can point accusing fingers at Alan; he is the man...

6 hours ago

While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for another term – Koku Anyidoho While Kufuor is living a dignified retirement Mahama is greedily looking for ano...

6 hours ago

Our ancestors wont forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insists Our ancestors won’t forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insi...

6 hours ago

When an elderly man goof in public, you dont vent at him like a small boy —Malik Basintale tells Akufo-Addo ‘When an elderly man goof in public, you don’t vent at him like a ‘small boy’ — ...

6 hours ago

School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak

6 hours ago

Ghana has become so hard you cant get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—Clement Apaak laments Ghana has become so hard you can’t get a good size of fowl for less than GHS50—C...

6 hours ago

Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame NPP executives endorse Maxwell Ofosu Boakye to takeover from Kyei Mensah B...

Latest: News
body-container-line