Labourers at Amasu Agenda 111 Hospital project abandon work over low wages — Assemblyman

15.06.2023 LISTEN

Mr Adama Yeboah, Assemblyman for Amasu in the Dormaa Central Municipality, Bono Region has said a sizable number of local workers on the agenda 111 Hospital Project site had abandoned the work.

Mr. Yeboah said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Amasu about the level of work done and other related matters and claimed complaints from the artisans cited mainly the payment of low wages by the companies which hired them.

The Assemblyman however, explained those labourers were not sacked by the project's main contractor or the companies that engaged them but left on their own volition.

Many of those who had left felt that they could earn more money working for themselves than working for somebody or another company and decided to leave, he added.

Mr Yeboah said when the work started in December 2021, activities moved in an expedited manner and slowed down during it, but within the last four months it had started pacing up again.

He said the contractors had therefore resulted in engaging the services of casual workers to replace those that had left.

On the amount of work, Mr Yeboah said about 30 per cent that included erecting of pillars at the Out- Patients Department and works such as block laying at the nurses' bungalow, the kitchen, the male and female wards had been done.

He said the slow pace of work could be attributed to delay funding which the contractors often remained tight-lipped and not clear about that matter.

Mr. Yeboah added that there had not been any reported case of extreme misconduct by community members regarding the pilfering of building materials at the project site.

He said the chief of the town had warned any individual or group found engaging in any criminal activity related to the project would be handed over to the Police to face the full rigours of the law.

GNA