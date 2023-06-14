ModernGhana logo
A/R: Three kids burnt to death on a bus while returning from school

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
14.06.2023 LISTEN

There has been a tragic incident at Huu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

Three school kids between the ages of 5 and 7 have been burnt to death while returning from school.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased who are all students of Beginners Education Complex were trapped on a bus that caught fire and sadly lost their lives.

Information gathered indicates that they had joined the 207 bus to return home from school after their school bus had broken down.

The tragic incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday, June 13, when the 207 was heading to Edwenase from Huu.

“We just saw the bus in flames, and within seconds, it intensified because the bus was carrying some petroleum products.

“We joined hands to rescue all passengers on board, but we lost 3 of the kids. The children are all from Edwenase but attend school at Huu,” Francis Osei who witnessed the incident told 3news in an interview.

All the other passengers on board the bus managed to escape.

