Galamsey fight: $100,000 is enough to corrupt the most honest — Aubynn

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Dr Tony Aubynn has called for the removal or reduction in the reliance of human elements in the fight against illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey).

He wants technology to be heavily relied upon in warfare against the practice of illegal small-scale mining.

Speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, June 14, while commenting on the illicit mining practices in Ghana, he indicated that even the most honest police or military officer who has been deployed to protect the forest against the mance is likely to be spotted if offered $100,000 to allow the galamseyers to go on with their nefarious activities in the forest.

He said “If somebody is doing galamsey and the Policeman who is very honest and the Military man who is very honest go to try and stop this and the Military man is given like 100,000 Dollars, I am sure the most honest person might stay back and say $100,000 dollars is in the bush, may I take it for my children school fees and all that.”

He added “So for me, we need to reduce the impact of humans in trying to regularise these activities and it is possible, these days that technology is making almost everything possible, we need to look at that angle.”

—3news.com