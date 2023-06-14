ModernGhana logo
Prestea Huni Valley MP joins chiefs to climax final of Beyeman Quiz Competition

By Samuel Abokyi ||Contributor
Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley constituency joined the Chief of Himan Prestea traditional council and his elders to climax the finals of the Beyeman Basic School quiz competition on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The MP expressed gratitude to the chief, Nana Nteboah Prah IV for initiating the program and promised to provide continuous support to the annual event.

The MP used the opportunity to encourage all stakeholders in the education sector to collaborate in order to develop a better educational system for the town's young people, who are future leaders.

He also adviced students to take their studies seriously and avoid indulging in activities that would be detrimental to their education.

In addition to his words of encouragement, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe made a generous cash donation of GHC2,000 to the organizers of the program and also presented an additional amount of GHC2,000 to be shared among the four finalists.

Despite his already generous donations, the MP also provided each finalist with a dustbin to help keep their surroundings clean and hygienic.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjeo's involvement in the event demonstrates his unwavering commitment to supporting education and empowering young people in his constituency.

