Mahama offers a superior alternative to your corrupt NPP gov’t – Apaak jabs Ken Kuranchie

14.06.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has hit out at Kenneth Kuranchie, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Searchlight for filing a suit against ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Kuranchie in a suit filed at the Supreme Court is seeking interpretation on whether former President John Mahama can seek re-election.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Searchlight is of the view that the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not qualify to run for president again.

Through his suit, he is seeking; “A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

“A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a former President of Ghana is not qualified to seek election as President of Ghana.”

Sharing his view on the suit, Dr. Clement Apaak has indicated that it is dead on arrival.

According to Ken Kuranchie is only doing the bidding of his NPP party because the party is scared of John Dramani Mahama.

“This lawsuit can’t stand in the way of the people’s choice. It only confirms what Ghanaians know, your (NPP) morbid fear of JM,” the Builsa South MP stated in a Tweet.

Dr. Apaak added, “He will win with a Parliamentary majority because he offers a superior alternative to your corrupt, reckless, galamsey, family/friends governance.”