I will lead Ghana into a new era of stability, growth & prosperity when I become President – Alan

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has promised to give Ghanaians better lives when he becomes the next president of the country.

According to the former Minister of Trade and Industry, he will lead the country into a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity when he becomes president after the 2024 general election.

“By the grace of God, I will lead this great party (NPP) into historic Victory in December 2024 and usher into Ghana, a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity. So help me God,” Alan Kyerematen said in a Tweet.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday filed his nomination forms to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party.

He is one of 11 aspirants seeking the mandate of delegates to become the leader of the ruling party.

While he remains one of the three frontrunners, he has admitted that work needs to be done.

He is now involved in a massive campaign to convince delegates to choose him as NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general election.