ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will lead Ghana into a new era of stability, growth & prosperity when I become President – Alan

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines I will lead Ghana into a new era of stability, growth prosperity when I become President – Alan
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has promised to give Ghanaians better lives when he becomes the next president of the country.

According to the former Minister of Trade and Industry, he will lead the country into a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity when he becomes president after the 2024 general election.

“By the grace of God, I will lead this great party (NPP) into historic Victory in December 2024 and usher into Ghana, a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity. So help me God,” Alan Kyerematen said in a Tweet.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday filed his nomination forms to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party.

He is one of 11 aspirants seeking the mandate of delegates to become the leader of the ruling party.

While he remains one of the three frontrunners, he has admitted that work needs to be done.

He is now involved in a massive campaign to convince delegates to choose him as NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

AR: Three kids burnt to death on a bus while returning from school A/R: Three kids burnt to death on a bus while returning from school

51 minutes ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison BoG warns public against Quick Cash, Rapid Loans, 95 other unlicensed loan appli...

51 minutes ago

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim Inflation hits 42.2%

51 minutes ago

19.1 million people displaced in 2022; global total hits 108.4 million – UNHCR Report reveals 19.1 million people displaced in 2022; global total hits 108.4 million – UNHCR R...

52 minutes ago

AR: Interior Minister renews curfew imposed on Bomaa township A/R: Interior Minister renews curfew imposed on Bomaa township

53 minutes ago

The sea gets very close to people's settlements on a regular day Residents battle sea for land

53 minutes ago

Vehicle catches fire, 3 children burnt to death at Amansie in Ashanti Region Vehicle catches fire, 3 children burnt to death at Amansie in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

The trend of wives taking over after demise of sitting MPs scaring some MPs away from their wives — TV3s Johnnie Hughes The trend of wives taking over after demise of sitting MPs scaring some MPs away...

3 hours ago

OSPs arrest of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng awkward, unimpressive – Minority OSP’s arrest of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng awkward, unimpressive – Minority

3 hours ago

Alan most credible person to lead NPP into 2024 polls – Ohene Ntow Alan most credible person to lead NPP into 2024 polls – Ohene Ntow

Latest: News
body-container-line