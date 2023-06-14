ModernGhana logo
Stop crediting Bawumia for paperless port; it was Alan’s idea – Ohene Ntow

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been receiving undeserved credit for the Paperless Port innovation.

According to Mr. Ohene Ntow, the credit should actually go to flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen, as he was the innovator behind the Paperless Port. He added that it is important to set the record straight regarding Mr. Kyerematen’s contributions to the ruling NPP government.

During an interview on Face to Face, Mr. Ohene Ntow, who is also the Senior Advisor on strategy and operation for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, emphasized that the former Trade Minister is the mastermind behind several innovations that the current government is recognized for.

“You will notice that the processes for clearance of goods at the port have been highly digitized, this was Alan Kyerematen’s initiative,” Mr. Ohene Ntow told Umaru Sanda Amadu, adding that, “in the case of port digitalization and the paperless programme, the record is there. It is one of the first things that Alan has done to facilitate the processes of clearing of goods.”

Asked if Dr Bawumia shouldn’t be credited in any way for the paperless port, Mr Ohene Ntow said “Yes, [the credit] has been wrongly placed. You can check the records with the Customs and the Ghana Port and Harbours Authority, these are initiatives under the Ministry of Trade.”

According to Mr. Ohene Ntow, among the contenders for leadership of the party in the 2024 polls, Alan Kyerematen is the most credible candidate. He believes that the current situation in Ghana requires a leader who understands the country’s problems and has a proven track record.

“We are talking about Ghana in a certain situation now, which requires a certain leadership. Ghana's situation is not about NPP or NDC, it's about some individual who knows what it takes to lead. Alan is the person who understands the problems of Ghana and is shown by his track record.

“Giving what I know about all the personalities vying to be president of Ghana, I mean their backgrounds and track records, Alan is most credible to lead Ghana. From what is going on now in the country, Alan Kyerematen is the man to get Ghana out of the woods,” the former NPP General Secretary stated.

—citinewsroom

