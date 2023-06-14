I'll partner private sector to fund infrastructure — Alan

ModernGhana logo
The former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen says he will partner with the private sector to fund infrastructure in the country.

This becomes a new policy direction in Ghana's history of infrastructural development and ease the burden on central government in the areas of infrastructure financing.

Mr Alan Kyerematen made this known in a stakeholder engagement with some private sector business owners in Accra on Tuesday.

The meeting was on the theme: “Building a Strategic Partnership between Government and the Private Sector for Progress and Prosperity through the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).”

The GTP according to the former Minister for Trade and Industry is to lead a more self reliant economy to move Ghana from stability and growth to Transformation.

In his submission, he also called for more support for local companies.

Addressing his guests, Mr. Kyerematen highlighted some components of the GTP to tackle inflation, have a stable currency as the performance of the cedis has declined resulting in high cost of living, and new agricultural revolution.

614202394142-0g730m4yxt-whatsapp-image-2023-06-14-at-64248-am-1.jpeg

According to him, his leadership will actively promote export diversification and value -addition, and import substitution programmes under the industrial transformational agenda as well as increase financing to SMEs when elected becomes president.

In attendance were Business Owners, Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of the Private Sector in the country.

Private sector captains who attended the business meeting with Alan Kyerematen included the respective Presidents of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu, the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI), Dr. Ayim Darke, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Clement Amoako, the Association of Small Scale Industries, Alhaji Mumin Saeed and the Vice President of GUTA, Mr. Clement Boateng. Ms. Nura Salifu, President of the Association of Garment and Apparel Manufacturers of Ghana and Mr. Jeff Oppong Preprah, the president of the Automobile Assemblies Association of Ghana.

