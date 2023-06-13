ASA Savings and Loans plant trees at Kuntanase DA School, Police Station and General Hospital

ASA Savings and Loans Limited is close to reaching its target of planting 2,000 trees across Ghana this year.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Savings and Loans company stormed Kuntanase and successfully planted 250 seedlings.

The seedlings including cassia, moringa, rain tree, need tree, cashew, ofram, and royal palm were planted at Kuntanase DA School, Police Station and General Hospital.

Speaking during the tree planting exercise, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans for Santasi, Mr. Francis Gyabeng emphasised that it is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said the company is keen on protecting the environment.

Mr. Francis Gyabeng further noted that ASA Savings and Loans believe the gesture will go a long way to vegetate and prolong the existence of mankind and all living organisms on Earth.

He was joined by the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans from Jachie, Julius Laryea, Kuntanase Assemblyman, as well as Forestry Commission Representative Madam Suzzy Ankomah to embark on the tree planting.

Sharing some remarks, Madam Suzzy Ankomah underscored the importance of tree planting, insisting that tree planting is basically sustaining life.

“Tree planting is life in the sense that we get air, water, and food. Plants take in carbon dioxide from our environment and give us oxygen (the air we breathe). Most of our water sources which flow through our pipes to our various homes are found in the bush. So trees purify and prevent it from drying up by providing shade for them…Some sources of food are from trees,” Madam Suzzy Ankomah explained.

In the last couple of months, ASA Savings and Loans have embarked on several tree-planting exercises to plant trees in various parts of the country.