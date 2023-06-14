ModernGhana logo
Ghana is still an anti-LGBTQ country; I will not do anything that will make Ghana extinct — Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has opined on the issue of LGBTQ+ legalisation.

He said as a religious person, he will not condone such practices in the country.

Alban Kingsford Bagbin emphasized that foreign countries that have legalised LGBTQ will suffer some years to come.

Speaking on TV3 midday news on June 13 2023, he said “I am a Catholic, I am pro-life, I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal until he comes back. We cannot do that to end the world, they will have repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in 50 years there will not be any indigenous European in the world.

“The next 20 years, the whole of France will be a Muslim country, mark it. I may not be alive because they don’t produce to replace, the fertility now in Europe is one point three in fact the first country to perish is Greece is one point one.

“I don’t want Ghana to be extinct. I want Ghana to continue to survive and I won’t allow anything to stop us from doing that. I told them this meeting will be considered and I told them Insha Allah this meeting is coming out in the form that I don’t believe people will have problems with.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

