NCCE promotes responsible citizenship in Asokwa

By Morgan Owusu, Kumasi
Mr Nathaniel Tweneboah Kodua, NCCE Boss, Asokwa, in interaction sessions with the pupils
1 HOUR AGO
Mr Nathaniel Tweneboah Kodua, NCCE Boss, Asokwa, in interaction sessions with the pupils

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly’s office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified its educational drive on responsible citizenship among members of the municipality.

As part of its normal duties, the office had already rolled out a comprehensive approach to educate the masses on their constitutional responsibilities.

The exercise was given a major boost during the celebration of this year’s annual citizenship week which happens to be a flagship program of the commission.

Held from May 9 to June 7, 2023, the commemoration was themed “30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion; the role of the Ghanaian child”.

In all, forty (40) basic schools comprising 5,134 males and 3,100 females within the municipality were respectively engaged in the exercise in their various schools.

The program made provision for the engagement of role models to address their participants which saw the municipal director of education Rev Oteng Marfo playing a role.

Throughout his interactions, the municipal education boss implored the pupils to see themselves as agents of change.

"You must recognize that you cannot continue to behave like the ‘old normal’ but a drastic change of attitude,” he stated.

Rev Marfo continued, ”you are the future leaders who can help build a peaceful, strong and united democratic country that we all can be proud of."

The municipal director of NCCE Mr Nathaniel Tweneboah Kodua entreated the pupils to inculcate the habit of reading the constitution to enhance their understanding and appreciation of the country’s supreme laws.

