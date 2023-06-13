I’m not hiding from OSP – Wanted Charles Bissue speaks

Former Secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue has rubbished claims that he has gone into hiding to escape the probe being commenced by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr. Bissue is under investigation by the OSP over Corruption and corruption-related offences in relation to the work of the dissolved IMCIM.

On Tuesday, June 13, the OSP issued an alert declaring Charles Bissue as a wanted man.

“Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue is wanted by the #OSP on Corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM),” a post on the Twitter page of the OSP said.

Speaking to Eye Witness News on Citi FM this evening, Charles Bissue has refuted claims that he has been hiding from the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, he has been in the Western Region for a while but will be in Accra on Wednesday.

“I’m not scared….I went to the CID office and then to the OSP. I don’t think one person within this country has been investigated on the same matter by two agencies. No. But I availed myself to both of them because I knew that I have got nothing to hide but then funny enough the one with the OSP is dragging to about five years. I hope this one wouldn’t travel that course,” Charles Bissue noted.