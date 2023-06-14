Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cast a good vote during the party's primaries.

Mr Pratt said delegates must consider the general interest of Ghanaians as they make their choice.

The NPP is scheduled to hold a Special Delegates Congress in August, with the aim of cutting the long list of candidates vying for the party's flagbearer position from ten to five.

Following the special congress, the five selected candidates will proceed to the main congress, where the party will elect its presidential candidate.

During a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Kwesi Pratt encouraged the delegates to choose a leader who they believe will genuinely improve the lives of Ghanaians.

"They should cast a good vote, and if the NPP wants to have a successful election, the most important thing is for them to think about Ghana, not just their party... A good vote is one that enhances the development of Ghana. A good vote is one that will result in an honest President who will be truthful to the people. A good vote is one that will bring about improvements in their lives," Mr Pratt stated.

Among the ten candidates are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former Railways and Development Minister cum Attorney General Joe Ghartey, and others.