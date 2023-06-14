ModernGhana logo
‘Stop endorsing aspirants’ — Kwesi Pratt tell Civil Servants

Managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed his disapproval of public or civil servants who endorse political aspirants hoping to be given party positions.

He slams Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state agencies who openly declare support for their candidates.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. called on public officers to refrain from such practices, emphasizing that those in public office should maintain neutrality and stop meddling in politics even if they have personal preferences or affiliations.

"When you hold a public position, you are supposed to serve the entire country, regardless of political affiliation. It becomes important to tone down your political leanings," he stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show monitored by ModernGhana News.

According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr., “Public servants or civil servants should not declare their party affiliations, and doing so should result in resignation.”

He criticized the partisanship by some civil servants, stating, "It goes against the civil service code and all the norms that I know. In the past, you would be dismissed if you engaged in such behavior because you are expected to be neutral given your job responsibilities."

He further stressed the need to prevent civil and public servants from openly participating in partisan activities.

"Civil and public servants should be stopped from engaging in open partisanship,” he advised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
