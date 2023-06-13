ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo commissions new Bulk Supply Point to improve Power Supply to Accra Central

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 13, commissioned the Ghana Grid Company and Electricity Company of Ghana’s Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, constructed under the Project for the Reinforcement of Power Supply to Accra Central.

The new Supply Point located along the Graphic Road in the Klottey Korle constituency is a one hundred and sixty-one kilo-Volt Bulk Supply Point, which is government’s commitment to “Keep the Lights On”.

It also guarantees a stable, reliable and regular supply of electricity for the busy and bustling Accra Central Business District.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that his government is focused on putting measures in place to ensure ‘dumsor’ witnessed under the administration of ex-President Mahama stays in the past.

“I want to reassure all of you that my government will continue to work towards keeping the lights on inspite of the global dynamics of energy pricing because the alternative is not an option.

“We are not going back to Dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The new Bulk Supply Point is a gas-insulated substation, which is GRIDCo’s first substation with such technology.

Thanks to the operationalisation of the Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, power voltages have become stable to protect valuable equipment.

It has also improved the reliability of power supply and will promote efficiency to reduce system losses as required by the regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Latest: News
