'Dumsor’ is not an option for my gov't, we leave that to Mahama – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched a quickfire at ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

On Tuesday, June 13, when the President reassured the country of his resolve to keep the lights on, he took a swipe at the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), indicating that Mr Mahama is synonymous with ‘dumsor’.

“I want to reassure all of you that my government will continue to work towards keeping the lights on inspite of the global dynamics of energy pricing because the alternative is not an option.

“We are not going back to Dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the newly constructed Accra Central Bulk Supply Point located along the Graphic Road in the Klottey Korle constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo stressed that despite the many challenges the country faces, he is optimistic that his government is on the right path to turn things around.

“I am convinced and confident that our nation is on the right path despite our challenges and with God on our side, I have the firm believe that we shall succeed in this enterprise,” the President said.

Speaking on the newly constructed Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, the President explained that it will help supply reliable electricity to businesses in the district.

“The project we are commissioning today is 161-kilo volts bulk supply point which delivers on government’s commitment to keep the lights on. It also guarantees stable, reliable and regular supply of electricity for the busy and bustling business district and surrounding areas,” President Akufo-Addo noted.