The Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale has expressed his dissatisfaction with President Akufo-Addo's handling of the chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, who did not stand when the Ghana National Anthem was being sung at the Green Ghana celebration.

During a discussion on TV3's 'New Day' morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, the NDC deputy National Communications officer emphasised the importance of respecting an old tradition where elders, particularly those in positions of authority, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, even if they make a mistake.

“We were taught from a traditional home that even when an elderly man goofs in public, you don’t look in his eyes and tell him “you have lied.” Or you don’t attack or criticise him just the way you want to do in public. This is a traditional ruler for God’s sake,” he stated.

Mr Basintale criticised the President for publicly venting his anger and demonstrating his disagreement with the traditional ruler as if he were dealing with a child.

“This is a man who came with an entourage. This is a man who leads a section of the sovereignty of the state. And just because the man may have erred in your opinion, you think that the best way to address it is to vent your anger and demonstrate it publicly as if the man were some child or some small boy,” he expressed.

To back his point, Mr Basintale recalled an incident involving President Akufo-Addo.

He noted that the President at an event in the Upper East Region was seen standing on the Ghana flag while addressing a crowd.

Mr Basintale argued that if the President truly believes in the patriotism he claimed, he would have asked the organisers of the event to treat the national flag with respect.

He said, “Let me remind President Akufo-Addo that in the Upper East Region, he stood on the Ghana flag and addressed the crowd. If he were so patriotic as he claimed he would have told them that the Ghana flag he was to stand on was unpatriotic so they should take it.”

Mr. Basintale noted that the President was not harrassed when he denigrated the national flag.

“If anybody had corrected him the way and manner in which he corrected this particular chief, I don’t think that person would still be walking a free man in this country. Is it because he’s Commander in Chief? Or is it because he has all the power to do whatever he wants to do?” he expressed.