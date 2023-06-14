School Feeding: Basic school system on the verge of collapse — Dr. Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Abas Clement Apaak has stated the basic school system is in a bad condition.

He believes the NPP government ought to take the concerns of school feeding caterers seriously, a situation he believes if left untackled will destroy the basic school system.

Dr. Clement Apaak highlights several conditions contributing to the worsening basic school system.

“Because capitation grants have not been paid six terms, school feeding caterers are on strike and we know the school feeding is not just supposed to increase enrollment but it is supposed to ensure that there is retention, we have test books that are not being supplied, we have furniture deficits so when you combine this four challenges, the public basic school system is on the verge of collapse and this is again another opportunity for me to call on the government to do the needful because we cannot afford to continue in this trajectory,” the lawmaker stated.

The government proposed a GH¢1.20 increment, a decision, the school feeding caterers described as insufficient and unacceptable. They are demanding GH¢3.50 per child before they can resume cooking for the school children.

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection Lariba Zuweira Abudu revealed that about 11,052 caterers have been cleared for payment while 76 are still pending as a result of challenges with their E-Zwich card.

The Minister said caterers who did not cook in the third term as a result of various reasons will not be paid.

However, the Gender Minister says talks to increase the cost of a meal per child are still ongoing adding that the proposal before it currently is GH¢1.20.

She assured that her outfit will continue to engage the Finance Ministry to increase the feeding fee per child.