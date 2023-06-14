The trend of wives taking over after demise of sitting MPs scaring some MPs away from their wives — TV3’s Johnnie Hughes

14.06.2023 LISTEN

TV3's broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has said some sitting Members of Parliament are now scared of their wives.

During the ‘Johnnie Hughes Bite’ show on 3FM, Mr Hughes said there is an emerging trend where some political parties believed that if a Member of Parliament passes away, their spouse should automatically replace them for sympathy votes to retain the seat.

He said, “There is a dangerous phenomenon where we had a situation where the people say if the MP dies, bring his wife to come and replace him. So the MPs themselves started complaining that their lives may be in danger because their wives could be killing them.”

The broadcast journalist indicated that the delivery of developmental projects should not be seen only when unfortunate events such as the death of an MP in the case of the late former MP of Kumawu.

“If the people start thinking that the public goods will not be delivered to them until somebody dies, it’s a problem. The delivery of the public good must not be hinged on the fact that somebody died,” he said.

He added, “The delivery of the public good must be hinged on the fact that the people were made a promise and that promise was delivered in record time."

The journalist expressed concern over the notion that government only display showmanship during by-elections.

Mr Hughes said, “We’re waiting for the next by-election to go and do a show-off.”

This mindset, he warned, was a dangerous and could undermine the nation's progress when people begin to think that someone must die before projects can be undertaken to solve their problems.

“This has become the thinking of the people…it’s a dangerous thing to think about,” he said.