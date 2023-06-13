ModernGhana logo
VIDEO: NPP members defect to NDC over failed promises in Assin North

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the bye-election slated on 27th June 2023.

At a durbar hosted by the NDC to welcome them, the defected NPP members led by polling station executives, mounted a platform and expressed their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

They were welcomed by the National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw.

The Akufo-Addo-led government, in the opinion of the defected NPP members, has let them down to suffer the pains of economic hardship and broken promises to the youth.

They claimed that the party made promises to secure employment opportunities for them in various economic sectors during the 2016 campaign. On the basis of the promise, they worked hard to help the party win power and same in 2020. However, they claimed that after almost seven (7) years in power, the party leadership has failed to fulfil its part of the bargain.

They claimed that despite all attempts to find work, only a small number of people were hired after paying significant bribes.

Watch video here:

