A/R: Robbers snatch pickup, cash at gunpoint at Sabin Akrofrom

A gang of heavily armed robbers have snatched a pickup vehicle at gunpoint from a driver, took away an amount of GH¢39,000 and later dumped the car and fled.

The vehicle, with registration number GT 9163-21, belongs to Zonda Tech Ghana Company Ltd, and it was reportedly snatched from the driver at the entrance of the company at Sabin Akrofrom at 11pm on June 4, 2023.

The driver and another person onboard the vehicle were said to have driven the car all the way from Tema to the Ashanti Region and they were entering the company's premises when the hoodlums struck.

Four men, who were wielding sophisticated weapons, suddenly ordered the occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, to alight from it or be shot.

Out of panic, the occupants of the vehicle, reportedly alighted from the car and left behind a staggering amount of GH¢39,000 and one iPhone.

“On 04/06/23 at 2315 hrs Bright Acheampong of Adjamasu and Yan Xing the branch manager of Zonda Tech Ghana Company Ltd at Sabin Akrofrom and the former reported to Trede Police that, on the 04/06/23, he drove the company car Danfin Zonda Pickup No GT 9163-21 from Tema and when they reached the entrance of the company at 2300 hrs and while waiting for the security guard to open the gate, four men appeared from the darkness of which three of them were holding pump action guns each.

“They dragged them from the vehicle and sped off with GH¢39,000.00 and one iPhone which was in the vehicle,” the Asokwa Divisional Police document indicated.

The police were informed about the incident and a lookout message was quickly sent out by Ashanti Regional Control Room.

Later on, a combined team of patrol men were able to find the vehicle abandoned at a spot at Patase in Kumasi, but the GH¢39,000 was stolen from the vehicle. The phone was, however, found in the vehicle.

No arrest has been made yet as police investigations were still ongoing when this report was being filed.

-DGN online

