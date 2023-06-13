Prestea Huni Valley MP donates to Immaculate Ladies Football Club

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, has presented some food items to the Immaculate Ladies football club in Bogoso.

The gesture was aimed at supporting the team as they prepare to participate in their middle-league match in Takoradi.

The presentation of the food items took place on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the club's training grounds in Bogoso.

The Immaculate Ladies football club is an all-female team that has been making waves in the Western Region's football scene.

Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe, who is also a football enthusiast, expressed his admiration for the team's dedication and hard work, which has earned them a spot in the middle-league tournament. He stated that he was pleased to support the team with the food items and wished them success in their upcoming match.

The food items presented by Hon. Cudjoe included bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish, drinks and other essential food items.

The team's captain expressed her gratitude on behalf of the team and thanked Hon. Cudjoe for his kind gesture.

She stated that the team was delighted to receive the food items which would go a long way in supporting their preparation towards their upcoming match. She also stated that the team was determined to make their supporters and the constituency proud by putting up an excellent performance in Takoradi.

The Immaculate Ladies football club has been making significant strides in women's football in the Western Region. They have played several tournaments and have produced talented players.

The MP’s support for the team is a significant boost for women's football in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency and will encourage more young girls to take up the sport.

The presentation of the food items is a testament to Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's commitment to supporting sports development in his constituency and beyond.