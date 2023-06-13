Imbibe the spirit of volunteerism in yourselves — Wa West NCCE encourage pupils

The Wa West District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged pupils and teachers of the Wechiau Islamic Junior High and Primary Schools during the launching of the 2023 Annual Citizenship Week Celebration in Wechiau.

The annual Citizenship Week Celebration is meant to instill the culture and spirit of volunteerism in pupils and to reinforce adherence to national values such as tolerance, patriotism, peaceful coexistence, discipline and hardwork as building blocks for national cohesion.

Taking the pupils through the theme for this year's celebration which was "30years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion, the Role of the Ghanaian Child", the Wa West District Director for NCCE, Mr. Jacob Dorzie, urged the pupils to uphold Ghanaian values as they strive to defend the 1992 constitution of Ghana against all forms of abuse.

He advised the pupils to be disciplined, patriotic, hardworking trustworthy and charitable toward their colleagues since these values would help them become the responsible future leaders society desires.

The Resource Person and mentor for the program, Hon. Issah Nasumba Ilyasu, the assembly member for Wechiau Electoral Area admonished the pupils to imbibe the spirit of volunteerism in themselves.

He said, volunteerism has helped him as an assembly member and urged them to always make themselves available anytime there is voluntary work.

This he said, would help foster unity and help them live in harmony with others.

He explained that as it is a right for pupils to have access to education, it is equally the responsibility of them to study hard in order to enjoy that right.

He advised pupils to be disciplined and take their studies seriously in order to excel in their performance.