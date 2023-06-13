ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

If LGBTQ+ will be legal in Ghana I will prefer to join my maker than to live – Alban Bagbin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines If LGBTQ+ will be legal in Ghana I will prefer to join my maker than to live – Alban Bagbin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has reiterated his support to pass the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill currently before Parliament.

The Bill sponsored by eight Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority sides seek to make LGBTQ+ and its practices illegal in the country.

The Bill is currently at its consideration stage in Parliament and could be passed into law before the end of 2023.

Interacting with journalists in Tamale over the weekend, Speaker Alban Bagbin said he still supports the passage of the Bill.

According to him, he would prefer to die than see the legalisation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

“I will prefer to join my Maker than to live. That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world,” Speaker of Parliament Rt. Alban Bagbin shared.

He argued that already LGBTQ+ is having a negative effect in Europe.

He indicated that Ghana must take a stand that will avoid similar repercussions for the country.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world,” Alban Bagbin bemoaned.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If LGBTQ+ will be legal in Ghana I will prefer to join my maker than to live – Alban Bagbin If LGBTQ+ will be legal in Ghana I will prefer to join my maker than to live – A...

2 hours ago

There is no way Ghana will develop if we don't invest in agriculture - Prof. Charles Ackah There is no way Ghana will develop if we don't invest in agriculture - Prof. Cha...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Let's ascend to power through transparent elections — Alan Kyerematen Election 2024: Let's ascend to power through transparent elections — Alan Kyerem...

2 hours ago

National Anthem fury: 'Akufo-Addo wasnt angry at Henry Quartey; he was instructing him' – Greater Accra RCC clarifies video National Anthem fury: 'Akufo-Addo wasn’t angry at Henry Quartey; he was instruct...

2 hours ago

EC Director of Electoral Affairs, Dr. Serebour Quaicoeleft and Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC EC has no issues with NDC; opposition parties just attack us without basis – Dr ...

2 hours ago

Corrupt NPP appointees will go to jail when we come to power for using state monies for evil deeds —Dr. Sherry Ayittey ‘Corrupt NPP appointees will go to jail when we come to power for using state mo...

3 hours ago

Torkornoo appointment was not difficult to make; Kufuor and Mahama had a hand' — Akufo-Addo ‘Torkornoo appointment was not difficult to make; Kufuor and Mahama had a hand' ...

3 hours ago

Edudzi Tamakloe describes Bawumia as flip-flopper, cautions him to stop joking Edudzi Tamakloe describes Bawumia as ‘flip-flopper’, cautions him to stop joking

4 hours ago

IMF deal: Government continues to borrow due to selfish interests—James Klutse Avedzi IMF deal: Government continues to borrow due to selfish interests—James Klutse A...

4 hours ago

Bawumia is not talking sense, he thinks Ghanaians are easily persuaded —Edudzi Tamakloe ‘Bawumia is not talking sense, he thinks Ghanaians are easily persuaded’ — Edudz...

Latest: News
body-container-line