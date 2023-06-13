If LGBTQ+ will be legal in Ghana I will prefer to join my maker than to live – Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has reiterated his support to pass the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill currently before Parliament.

The Bill sponsored by eight Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority sides seek to make LGBTQ+ and its practices illegal in the country.

The Bill is currently at its consideration stage in Parliament and could be passed into law before the end of 2023.

Interacting with journalists in Tamale over the weekend, Speaker Alban Bagbin said he still supports the passage of the Bill.

According to him, he would prefer to die than see the legalisation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

“I will prefer to join my Maker than to live. That is me. I am a Catholic and pro-life. I will not do anything that will end the world because God says the world is eternal. Until He comes back we cannot do that to end the world,” Speaker of Parliament Rt. Alban Bagbin shared.

He argued that already LGBTQ+ is having a negative effect in Europe.

He indicated that Ghana must take a stand that will avoid similar repercussions for the country.

“They have the repercussions in their country and I can tell you that in the next 50 years, there will be no indigenous European in the world,” Alban Bagbin bemoaned.