There is no way Ghana will develop if we don't invest in agriculture - Prof. Charles Ackah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Associate Professor of Economics, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Charles Ackah has admonished government to focus on investing in agriculture.

Speaking to Joy News in an engagement on Tuesday, June 13, the Senior Research Fellow bemoaned how Ghana continues to be dependent on foreign aid since independence.

He insists that until the country makes the shift to investing in agriculture, there is no way the country will develop.

“Ghana has been dependent on foreign aid since independence.

“We have not been able to build a very competitive economy since independence.

“There is no way Ghana will develop if we don't invest in agriculture,” Prof. Charles Ackah argued.

Ghana only last month secured its 17th programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after admitting that it is no longer able to manage an economic crisis that had made things difficult for the citizenry.

After sealing a deal with the Fund, Ghana is expected to receive a $3 billion External Credit Facility in a three-year period.

Already, the first tranche of $600 million has been received by the Bank of Ghana.

Latest: News
