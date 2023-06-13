ModernGhana logo
National anthem: Mempeasem chief speaks after Akufo-Addo's fury [Video]

The Chief of Mempeasem near Legon in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, has issued a public apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana.

This was after he was seen seated while the national anthem was being played during the Green Ghana Day Celebration on Friday, June 9.

At the commencement of the programme, the National Anthem was observed, and the president was seen directing the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey, to get the attention of the chief to observe the anthem, because he was seated whilst it was being observed.

In his statement released on Monday, June 13, 2023, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw explained that he was feeling weak due to his ill health and medication.

