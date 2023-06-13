Speeding vehicle knocks and kills nurse at Sofoline

A 32-year-old nurse has been knocked dead by a car at Sofoline in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Francisca Asare, known in the area as Akosua Aso, according to witnesses was clashed to death while crossing the Bekwai Roundabout-Sofoline highway on Sunday, June 12, 2023.

Speaking to this reporter, the brother of the deceased, Nana Agyei, said his sister was pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He disclosed that the driver of the four wheel Runner vehicle with registration number GT-3593-14 has since been arrested by police and he is currently assisting with investigations.

The body has since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's morgue pending autopsy.