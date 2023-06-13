ModernGhana logo
National Anthem fury: 'Akufo-Addo wasn’t angry at Henry Quartey; he was instructing him' – Greater Accra RCC clarifies video

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has clarified that President Akufo-Addo was not furious at Regional Minister Henry Quartey during last Friday's Green Ghana event, contrary to perceptions created by a viral video.

In a press release, the RCC said the President was simply instructing Mr. Quartey to promptly deal with some invited guests who failed to stand for the National Anthem during the event.

"The President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the program," the press release said.

The RCC said the President and others stood in reverence as the national anthem was played.

The Regional Minister then approached the individuals concerned and "gave them the necessary information and guidance,” the release noted.

"It is important to emphasize that the Regional Minister sat alongside H.E the President throughout the entire event, exemplifying their harmonious collaboration," the press release added.

When the event ended, the RCC said the President exchanged pleasantries with all invited guests.

Mrs. Jemima Lomotey, Acting Chief Director of GARCC who signed the release, urged the public "to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection."

She also called on Ghanaians to support the work of the Regional Minister "to improve the lot of our region."

Find a full copy of the press release below;

613202383913-vbrduhgtso-14f04498-9513-464d-bcb7-1a22092c2d06.jpeg

