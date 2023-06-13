Kpando: Police arrest second suspect involved in firearm brandishing at football match

13.06.2023 LISTEN

Police have arrested suspect Selorm Buta alias Dangotey, who was on the run, for his alleged involvement in threatening harm and unlawful possession of a firearm during a football match at Kpando on June 4.

Police arrested Dangotey’s accomplice, Kofi Godsway after a search conducted on a Nissan pickup vehicle which the suspects had used. The search resulted in the discovery of several illegal items including one (1) pump-action gun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) foreign desert eagle pistol, and 13mm cartridges.

Dangotey evaded arrest and was briefly on the run, but a statement from the police confirmed his apprehension.

The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

—citinewsroom